Cure.fit acquires Onyx to improve international offerings

“With this tech, our digital product will be very similar to attending a group class at a boutique studio or a personal training session in the gym. Users will get feedback on their movements and it will be a two-way interactive experience. We are integrating with all display devices like Apple TV, Chromecast etc. and users can follow a variety of exercises like dance, HIIT, yoga etc. from their home," said Shamik Sharma, head of technology, Cure.fit, while speaking about the acquisition.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}