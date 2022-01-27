Curefoods buys Accel-backed foodtech firm Maverix

Curefoods also becomes the second-largest cloud kitchen player in India in terms of market presence with Maverix’s 50 outlets across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the company said. Sequoia Capital-backed Rebel Foods tops the chart with over 350 cloud kitchens across 45 cities. Maverix will help Curefoods in expanding market presence to 125 kitchens across 12 cities catering to over 10 cuisines, the company said. Curefoods will also assimilate Maverix’s brands that include Great Indian Khichdi, Canteen Central and Home Plate, it added.

