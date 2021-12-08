Cybersecurity startup CloudSEK raises $7 million in Series A funding

“Since our last funding, we have enjoyed accelerating adoption of CloudSEK XVigil across APAC, Middle East, and North America. Marquee anchor customers in each region, coupled with our extremely high customer satisfaction rates, have allowed us to consolidate our presence in these regions. We intend to use the new funding to rapidly scale up this approach globally and quickly expand to new markets," said Sourabh Issar, chief executive officer of CloudSEK.