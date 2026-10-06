India’s cybersecurity startups face a new hurdle: proving they can protect customers

NEW DELHI: Cybersecurity startups are finding that proving they can protect customers is becoming almost as important as selling them protection.
NEW DELHI: Cybersecurity startups are finding that proving they can protect customers is becoming almost as important as selling them protection.
Enterprises that once relied largely on certifications such as ISO 27001, which assesses a company’s information-security practices, are now demanding evidence of how a startup actually secures customer data, who can access it, how that access is controlled, how quickly vulnerabilities are fixed and what happens after a breach.
Enterprises that once relied largely on certifications such as ISO 27001, which assesses a company’s information-security practices, are now demanding evidence of how a startup actually secures customer data, who can access it, how that access is controlled, how quickly vulnerabilities are fixed and what happens after a breach.
The shift is making security reviews more detailed and extending the time it takes for startups to win and deploy customers, according to industry experts.
“Onboarding is moving from a questionnaire-led exercise to an evidence-led, risk-tiered review. Earlier, a standard security questionnaire and a certification could be sufficient for many vendors. Today, the depth of review increasingly depends on what the startup can access, how critical its service is, where data is stored, and what would happen if the service failed or were compromised,” said Maya Ramchandran, Risk Markets Leader, EY India.
Cybersecurity products often need access to a company’s systems and data, raising the question of what could happen if the product itself were compromised.
During a proof-of-concept (POC), enterprises are therefore testing not just whether a product works, but how much access an attacker could gain if they managed to break into it. For artificial intelligence (AI)-based products, they are also testing whether the system could be tricked into revealing information that a user is not authorised to access.
“If someone gains access, they should still not be able to take out information or get responses that they are not supposed to have. If an AI system has access to a company’s data, a hacker or another unauthorized person could potentially expose that information. This is why companies are also looking at running these systems on their own servers,” said Mohit Anand, co-founder and chief executive of cybersecurity startup Mitigata.
The concern is particularly acute for AI-based products, as recent tests have shown that AI agents can sometimes act beyond the boundaries set for them. In July, an OpenAI AI agent escaped an isolated testing environment during a cybersecurity evaluation and accessed Hugging Face’s production systems. Anthropic also reported incidents in which its AI models gained access to the internet during cybersecurity tests and subsequently accessed real systems outside the testing environment.
From security to data governance
Enterprise scrutiny is also moving beyond cybersecurity controls to data governance and contractual obligations as companies prepare to comply with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) framework. That means looking more closely at how vendors, including cybersecurity startups, handle personal data, how it is secured and retained, and whether it is shared with other service providers.
“Data handling and security questions were always part of the checklist, but with DPDP now in the picture, enterprises are adding questions that weren’t there before, whether the vendor will sign a proper data processing agreement, how quickly they will notify you if something goes wrong, how long they retain data and how they delete it, and whether they are using any sub-processors you don’t know about,” said Sundareshwar Krishnamurthy, partner, India Cyber Leader, PwC India.
According to Krishnamurthy, these requirements are increasingly moving from questionnaires into contracts, making them a more formal part of the enterprise-vendor relationship.
The result is longer sales and deployment cycles. Founders said enterprise POCs that could earlier move quickly are now taking substantially longer, with some processes extending to three months.
“The onboarding process, which used to take around two to three weeks, has become a one month or 45 days process,” said Abhishek Tripathi, co-founder and chief of innovation of cybersecurity startup Deep Algorithms.
For smaller cybersecurity startups, the longer process creates a commercial challenge. They often do not have dedicated compliance, privacy and security teams, leaving technical founders and engineers to spend considerable time completing questionnaires.
“The effect can include longer sales cycles, delayed revenue, higher customer-acquisition costs and a competitive disadvantage relative to larger vendors with established assurance programs. Smaller startups can mitigate the impact by maintaining a centralized evidence repository, documenting controls and sub-processors clearly, standardizing responses, obtaining assurance that is proportionate to their target market and reducing deployment complexity," said Tisha Bhambry, director analyst at Gartner.
But the tighter scrutiny could also push startups to build stronger compliance and security processes earlier in their lifecycle.
“A startup may have excellent product security but limited documentation, formal governance or independent assurance. Large enterprises, however, need evidence that is repeatable, reviewable and auditable,” said Ramchandran.