D2C brand Bella Vita Organic raises $10 mn in Series A funding

D2C brand Bella Vita Organic raises $10 mn in Series A funding

Premium
This investment will help the company scale its brand and product offerings. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
1 min read . 03:55 PM IST Saumya Tewari

  • Bella Vita Organic aims to cross 100 crore in annualized revenue run rate within three years of its operations

Direct-to-consumer personal care brand Bella Vita Organic on Tuesday said it has raised $10 million Series A funding from Ananta Capital, a private equity platform backed by Mumbai-based Taparia family of Famy Care Group.

Direct-to-consumer personal care brand Bella Vita Organic on Tuesday said it has raised $10 million Series A funding from Ananta Capital, a private equity platform backed by Mumbai-based Taparia family of Famy Care Group.

The brand owned by Idam Natural Wellness Private Limited manufactures and sells natural skincare, haircare, and wellness products. It plans to launch Ayurveda-enriched make-up products.

The brand owned by Idam Natural Wellness Private Limited manufactures and sells natural skincare, haircare, and wellness products. It plans to launch Ayurveda-enriched make-up products.

“This investment will further help us scale our brand and product offerings ...," said Aakash Anand, founder of Bella Vita Organic.

Bella Vita, started in 2018 by Aakash Anand, was launched with four products in the face care range, and has now grown to over 55 products including a range of fragrances and essential oils.

In a joint statement Sanjeev Taparia and Ashutosh Taparia, part of the Taparia family and sponsors of Ananta Capital, said “Our core focus at Ananta is to build deep and long-term partnerships with the founders of companies we back. We don’t operate as conventional private equity funds but more as operating partners. With Aakash, we are excited to take Bella Vita Organic to its next level of growth," the statement said.

Bella Vita Organic claimed that it is aiming to cross 100 crore in annualized revenue run rate within three years of its operations. Apart from its app and website, the brand sells on Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart, Purplle, and other key marketplaces.

