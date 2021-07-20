D2C brand Bella Vita Organic raises $10 mn in Series A funding

In a joint statement Sanjeev Taparia and Ashutosh Taparia, part of the Taparia family and sponsors of Ananta Capital, said “Our core focus at Ananta is to build deep and long-term partnerships with the founders of companies we back. We don’t operate as conventional private equity funds but more as operating partners. With Aakash, we are excited to take Bella Vita Organic to its next level of growth," the statement said.