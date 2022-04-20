D2C brand Nat Habit raises $4 million

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: Direct-to-consumer personal care brand Nat Habit has raised $4 million in series A funding, led by Fireside Ventures along with participation from existing investors.
Started by Swagatika Das and Gaurav Agarwal--both engineers--the brand plugs the gap in fresh concoctions of hair oils, masks, scrubs and face creams, it claims. The product catalogue includes home remedies such as dasabuti hair oils, ubtans, scrubs, face packs, moisturisers, hairmasks, and other skin, hair and bath products.
Nat Habit, founded in 2019, has been funded by Surge Ventures (Sequoia), Whiteboard Capital, and founders and CEOs of consumer facing brands such as Spencer’s Retail, Snapdeal, Paperboat, Epigamia, and Yogabar.
In its earlier seed rounds, Nat Habit had raised $ 2 million.
The current round provides exits to some early angel investors, the company said.
The brand was largely built online using social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook to draw shoppers. Currently, 90% of the brand’s revenue comes from its own website. The fresh funds will be used to increase channel presence including presence in offline stores, expand categories, and invest behind marketing, technology, Gaurav Agarwal, co-founder, Nat Habit said.
Nat Habit has recently started listing products on online selling platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Meesho.
“We feel, from growth perspective, a lot can be driven by the marketplaces. Once we hit a run rate of Rs100 crore is when we should start focusing our energies on the offline space," he said.
Till date, the company has served 2,50,000 consumers. It sells 2.5 million units a year and serves consumers in the age group of 25 to 45, with a repeat purchase rate of 55%.
Direct-to-consumer brands have drawn in shoppers as they target specific consumer needs and create product differentiation compared to large household brands available in the market. Such brands could be looking at a $100 billion addressable consumer opportunity in India by 2025, Avendus Capital said last year.
However, Nat Habit’s reach is still limited as the company relies on making fresh products daily using fresh ingredients such as curd and milk. The brand is focusing efforts on R&D to expand product shelf life, said Agarwal.
Swagatika Das, founder, Nat Habit, said the company plans to grow into a ₹1,000 crore natural living brand in five years.
The brand is innovating and re-imagining the way personal care is consumed and used in India, said Dipanjan Basu, Partner Fireside Ventures. Basu will be joining the Nat Habit board.