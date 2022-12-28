D2C cos find new homes in funding winter

“Firms are finding it hard to grow without burning capital or going omnichannel in a big way. Valuations are also dropping and funding is not easily available in the market as most funds have already taken bets in larger players. Players with deep pockets will continue to consolidate in this market and we will continue to see smaller and distressed deals," said Abinandan T. S., director at Veda Corporate Advisors. “As companies look to integrate back-ends to front-ends, own more of the value chain, we will see more acquisitions," Dipanjan Basu, partner, Fireside Ventures, said.