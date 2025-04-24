Companies
D2C dairy startup Country Delight in talks to raise $100 million
SummaryDaily dairy delivery startup in talks for $100 million raise through primary and secondary sales, new funds to boost supply chain, expand delivery reach.
MUMBAI : Temasek-backed Country Delight is in early discussions to raise up to $100 million in a mix of primary and secondary transactions, three people familiar with the matter told Mint.
