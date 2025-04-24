In FY24, Country Delight posted a revenue of ₹1380 crore, a 46% increase from a year earlier, according to a report by the ARC. The report added the growth was driven mainly by increase in subscribers and sales of non-dairy products such as fruits, vegetables, eggs, and pulses. It was also powered by high quality produce with ease of engagement and a robust distribution network for predictable home deliveries. It aims to further strengthen its supply chain capabilities and expand across different parts of India.