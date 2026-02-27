Investors pile into D2C luggage brands as India’s travel boom accelerates

‘Structural change’

The report highlighted that the Indian travel industry has not only rebounded past pre-covid levels but has also undergone a structural change. It said domestic tourist trips have crossed 2.5 billion a year and that India is now the world’s third-largest aviation market. Crucially, travel is no longer restricted to a single annual holiday, it said. Instead, a rise in short weekend breaks, destination weddings, and religious tourism has led to more frequent trips. This increased usage has shortened the lifespan of luggage, driving a faster replacement cycle and boosting overall demand for travel gear, the report added.