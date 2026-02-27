A surge in domestic and international travel by Indians has turned India’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) luggage sector into a magnet for venture capital investment over the past few years, even as legacy players struggle under their own weight.
Investors pile into D2C luggage brands as India’s travel boom accelerates
SummaryAs legacy giants struggle to keep pace with the rapidly evolving Indian consumer, direct-to-consumer luggage startups are securing millions in venture capital funding in their quest to refresh the stodgy sector. But will they succeed?
A surge in domestic and international travel by Indians has turned India’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) luggage sector into a magnet for venture capital investment over the past few years, even as legacy players struggle under their own weight.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More