Dailyhunt, Josh creators raise $100 million in series H funding

Launched in September last year, Josh is one of the fastest growing short form video apps accounting for over 85 million monthly active users (MAU), 40 million daily active users and more than 1.5 billion video plays every day, according to the company. The only other local app with more users is Roposo which claims to have over 100 million MAUs. Among new apps which were launched after the TikTok ban, MX Taka Tak has over 70 million MAUs.

