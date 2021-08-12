Dailyhunt, Josh parent raises $450 million at nearly $3 billion valuation

This is the third major fundraise for VerSe Innovation in nine months, which has raised more than $650 million in equity funding since December last year. As a part of its previous Series H round, which concluded in February 2021, the Dailyhunt parent had raised more than $200 million from the likes of Falcon Edge Capital via Alpha Wave Ventures, Glade Brook Capital Partners, Google, Microsoft and QIA.

