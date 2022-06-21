Dailyhunt marks overseas foray with Middle East launch

He explained that one of the reasons for choosing the Middle East for the international foray was because of the size of the population. The Gulf Cooperation Council or GCC region comprising Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman is home to around 60 million people and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region has a population of over 300 million, said Bedi. Besides, rising internet penetration, especially in the GCC which is already at 98%, high news consumption among the public and growth potential of the advertising market were the other factors for it to target this region.