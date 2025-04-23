Dailyhunt’s parent VerSe's group CFO resigns amid other exits in finance team

As VerSe prepares for its IPO, the search for a new CFO has become urgent. While Bedi did not disclose a timeline for the listing, he expects the company to break even in the next three to four months and to turn profitable in FY26. Bedi anticipates stronger revenues driven by AI-powered innovations, deeper monetization across platforms—including Dailyhunt, Josh, NextVerSe AI, and VerSe Collab—and a recovery in the advertising market.