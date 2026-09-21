DailyObjects in talks to raise ₹350 crore led by Xponentia and Anicut Capital as demand for lifestyle tech grows

DailyObjects, which makes lifestyle accessories, is finalizing a ₹350 crore funding round led by Xponentia Capital along with Anicut Capital’s growth equity fund, three people familiar with the matter said.
The round is expected to take place at a higher valuation of about ₹1,000 crore, the people added. “The transactions will be a mix of primary and secondary share sale by existing investors,” one of the people cited above said, adding that The Rainmaker Group is advising the company on the transaction.