DailyObjects in talks to raise ₹350 crore led by Xponentia and Anicut Capital as demand for lifestyle tech grows

Priyamvada C
2 min read21 Sep 2026, 11:00 AM IST
logo
With a fresh funding round on the horizon, DailyObjects is poised for growth in India's booming lifestyle accessory market.(DailyObjects)
Summary
DailyObjects is finalising a 350 crore funding round led by Xponentia Capital and Anicut Capital at a valuation of about 1,000 crore, with funds going towards products and distribution.

DailyObjects, which makes lifestyle accessories, is finalizing a 350 crore funding round led by Xponentia Capital along with Anicut Capital’s growth equity fund, three people familiar with the matter said.

The round is expected to take place at a higher valuation of about 1,000 crore, the people added. “The transactions will be a mix of primary and secondary share sale by existing investors,” one of the people cited above said, adding that The Rainmaker Group is advising the company on the transaction.

A second person added that the primary component would be used to expand its product line and distribution access to tap into a wider customer base.

While DailyObjects declined to comment, Xponentia, Anicut and The Rainmaker Group did not respond to Mint’s requests for a comment till the time of publishing.

The fresh developments come as the Indian consumer demographic is evolving, and with it, tastes. The country’s tech market is now driven heavily by younger buyers, especially Gen Z, who treat their gadgets as part of their personal style. They are design-literate, aware of global trends and increasingly unwilling to settle for products that don’t fit into their aesthetics, Mint reported in August.

Also Read | Samara Capital acquires stake in ARC and Calyx to build logistics platform

Design first

Founded in 2012 in Gurugram by Pankaj Garg and Saurav Adlakha, DailyObjects began with the aim of reimagining everyday items by combining great design, tech and utility. Its product offerings include phone cases, watch accessories, charging solutions, tech add-ons, laptop sleeves, stands and organizers.

It has a presence across more than 250 retail spaces in over 85 cities, including major cities and key airports, as well as select Apple Premium Retail locations across India, according to the company's website.

It also sells bags and wallets, pouches and work essentials spanning desks, stands and other stationery items, according to its official website. It competes with top lifestyle and tech accessory brands like Spigen, Casetify and Chumbak, as per online reports.

Revenue push

Firki Wholesale Pvt Ltd, which operates the DailyObjects brand, reported an operating income of 110.3 crore in FY25, compared with 84.4 crore a year earlier. Its losses widened to 15.91 crore from 10.07 crore, according to documents sourced by Tofler from the ministry of corporate affairs.

In August, Garg told CNBC-TV18 that the company was closing FY26 with net revenue of 215-220 crore and expected to touch 400 crore in the current fiscal year. This is being driven by scaling its offline footprint and expanding its product portfolio as it works towards profitability.

Historically, the company has raised about $14.5 million in funding from investors including Seedfund, Unilazer Ventures, Roots Ventures, 360 One and Trifecta Capital Advisors, among others. Garg added in the CNBC report that the company is open to raising capital from long-term strategic partners.

Also Read | Nilon’s explores majority stake sale at up to ₹1,200 crore valuation

About the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.