DailyObjects in talks to raise ₹350 crore led by Xponentia and Anicut Capital as demand for lifestyle tech grows

MUMBAI : DailyObjects, which makes lifestyle accessories, is finalizing a ₹350 crore funding round led by Xponentia Capital along with Anicut Capital’s growth equity fund, three people familiar with the matter said.
MUMBAI : DailyObjects, which makes lifestyle accessories, is finalizing a ₹350 crore funding round led by Xponentia Capital along with Anicut Capital’s growth equity fund, three people familiar with the matter said.
The round is expected to take place at a higher valuation of about ₹1,000 crore, the people added. “The transactions will be a mix of primary and secondary share sale by existing investors,” one of the people cited above said, adding that The Rainmaker Group is advising the company on the transaction.
The round is expected to take place at a higher valuation of about ₹1,000 crore, the people added. “The transactions will be a mix of primary and secondary share sale by existing investors,” one of the people cited above said, adding that The Rainmaker Group is advising the company on the transaction.
A second person added that the primary component would be used to expand its product line and distribution access to tap into a wider customer base.
While DailyObjects declined to comment, Xponentia, Anicut and The Rainmaker Group did not respond to Mint’s requests for a comment till the time of publishing.
The fresh developments come as the Indian consumer demographic is evolving, and with it, tastes. The country’s tech market is now driven heavily by younger buyers, especially Gen Z, who treat their gadgets as part of their personal style. They are design-literate, aware of global trends and increasingly unwilling to settle for products that don’t fit into their aesthetics, Mint reported in August.
Design first
Founded in 2012 in Gurugram by Pankaj Garg and Saurav Adlakha, DailyObjects began with the aim of reimagining everyday items by combining great design, tech and utility. Its product offerings include phone cases, watch accessories, charging solutions, tech add-ons, laptop sleeves, stands and organizers.
It has a presence across more than 250 retail spaces in over 85 cities, including major cities and key airports, as well as select Apple Premium Retail locations across India, according to the company's website.
It also sells bags and wallets, pouches and work essentials spanning desks, stands and other stationery items, according to its official website. It competes with top lifestyle and tech accessory brands like Spigen, Casetify and Chumbak, as per online reports.
Revenue push
Firki Wholesale Pvt Ltd, which operates the DailyObjects brand, reported an operating income of ₹110.3 crore in FY25, compared with ₹84.4 crore a year earlier. Its losses widened to ₹15.91 crore from ₹10.07 crore, according to documents sourced by Tofler from the ministry of corporate affairs.
In August, Garg told CNBC-TV18 that the company was closing FY26 with net revenue of ₹215-220 crore and expected to touch ₹400 crore in the current fiscal year. This is being driven by scaling its offline footprint and expanding its product portfolio as it works towards profitability.
Historically, the company has raised about $14.5 million in funding from investors including Seedfund, Unilazer Ventures, Roots Ventures, 360 One and Trifecta Capital Advisors, among others. Garg added in the CNBC report that the company is open to raising capital from long-term strategic partners.