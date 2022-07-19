Dark clouds of a funding winter, and a silver lining

In its State of the Market report, Silicon Valley Bank estimates that VC funding for 2022 in India will close at $31 billion—lower than in 2021, but higher than in any of the preceding years. Similarly, it adds, the size of India-focused VC and PE funds has already crossed $14.1 billion, over three times more than all of 2021. Even in fintech, while the BNPL segment has been hit by regulatory measures, other segments such as insuretech are optimistic. What has changed is that startups have also turned their attention to efficiency and cost. It could help them in the long run.