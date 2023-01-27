Dealshare lays off around 6% of workforce1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 11:43 PM IST
The firm will provide a notice period of about three months to the laid off employees, along with out-placement support
Joining the long list of Indian startups that have been trimming their headcount to cut costs, grocery-focussed social commerce startup Dealshare run by Merabo Labs Pvt. Ltd on Friday said it has laid off 100 employees, or around 6% of its 1,500-workforce, across several verticals as part of a corporate realignment process.
