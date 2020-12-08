DealShare raises $21 million in its largest funding round

“We are excited to partner with DealShare on their journey to tap the untouched potential of the e-commerce business into the mass population of the country. Majority of Indian population is currently residing in the non-metros and there is a huge business opportunity in these regions. The buying pattern of low- and middle-income group is different especially in smaller markets and DealShare seems to have understood the nuances very well," said Sandeep Singhal, co-founder and managing director, WestBridge Capital.