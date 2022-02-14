Debt marketplace Credavenue on Monday announced the acquisition of najority stake in artificial intelligence-powered debt recovery platform Spocto Solutions for ₹400 crore.

The deal was for about ₹400 crore, under which Credavenue has acquired 75% stake in the five-year old Spocto.

Credavenue said, post the transaction, it will now be the first global debt marketplace that caters to every stage of the enterprise lending lifecycle. Expanding its product offerings to include a digital collection solution for lenders will improve its value proposition to the banking and financial sector, the company added.

The acquisition of Spocto will help in risk mitigation and fraud by tracking absconding borrowers through any digital footprint to any corner of the world and it will help improve collection efficiencies for clients at low costs, according to a company statement.

Spocto is a big data analytics company set up to help in debt collections recovery. It is a fintech that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML) to enhance customer reach, engagement, and interaction; spocto is a pioneer in disrupting the debt collections industry with intelligence.

“Adding digital collection capabilities will significantly add value to lending partners on the platform. This deal is a forward integration that completes the product suites for the entire lifecycle," Credavenue's founder and chief executive Gaurav Kumar said.

The acquisition will shrink the resources and time required for collection while improving the recovery rate, and improve the overall asset quality of clients, he added.

“With a strong customer base of lenders and banks in India and abroad, this seamless integration towards a larger operational transformation will help Spocto transcend to the next level of growth," Sumeet Srivastava, co-founder and chief executive of Spocto, said.

