After food delivery, Zomato's Deepinder Goyal eyes regional air travel market, co-founder touts ‘Buses in the sky’

After tasting success in the food delivery space with Zomato, start-up CEO Deepinder Goyal is reportedly eyeing the regional aviation market in India, with his newest venture LAT Aerospace.

The reveal came from former Zomato COO and co-founder of LAT Aerospace, Surobhi Das, who in a post on professional networking site LinkedIn, wrote that they are now building an “effortless, affordable, and accessible” option for regional aviation.

A PTI report noted that Deepinder Goyal's bet on the air travel venture could “redefine” regional air travel in India. Notably, the market is at present in its nascent stages, with uncertainty over regulatory clearance, technological capability, and public adoption, it added.

What's on the cards? Co-founder says… In the LinkeIn post, which sought a “conversation” from those excited by the idea, Das said that idea came when she and Goyal were building Zomato.

“While building Zomato and traveling extensively, Deepinder Goyal and I often discussed how regional aviation should be effortless, affordable, and accessible. That’s what we’re now building at LAT,” she began.

Describing the company, Das added, “At LAT Aerospace, we’re rethinking the way we fly—designing low-cost 12 to 24-seater STOL (Short Takeoff and Landing) aircraft designed to make cities, towns, and communities more connected than ever.”

The vision: Ultra-compact air stops, buses in the sky “Think buses in the sky — affordable, high-frequency, and designed to connect the places the airline industry overlooked. Our aircrafts will take off and land from ultra-compact “air-stops”—as small as a parking lot. Imagine dozens of air-stops across major cities, seamlessly linking them to hundreds of smaller cities without baggage belts, security bottlenecks, or expensive airport infrastructure—because regional air travel doesn’t need them,” she added, painting a picture of their vision for the company.

Sounds interesting? Das also called on those who would like to join the venture, stating: “We’re based in Delhi NCR and assembling a world-class team of engineers, designers, and builders to take on the toughest challenges in aircraft design, aerodynamics, materials & composites, hybrid propulsion systems, and turbo-machinery. If this excites you, we’d love to hear from you.”