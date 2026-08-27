Deepinder Goyal's Temple acquires London-based longevity clinic Longevous ahead of wearable launch

Health-tech startup Temple has acquired Longevous, a London-based longevity medicine practice, as it looks to strengthen its clinical and scientific expertise ahead of the planned launch of its wearable device.

Temple founder Deepinder Goyal announced the acquisition on Thursday. Longevous founders Dr Robert Mohr and Dr Avi Roy, along with their team, will join Temple full-time. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Temple is a compact wearable device designed to sit on the temple, the area on the side of the head between the forehead and ear. The device is designed to continuously track cerebral blood flow and oxygenation levels in real time.

Announcing the deal on X, Goyal said the Longevous team brings “deep clinical expertise and publication experience” that will support Temple's in-house science team as it prepares for launch.

“We are excited to share that Temple is acquiring Longevous, an evidence-based longevity medicine practice based in London. The founders, Rob and Avi, and their team are joining Temple full-time. They bring in deep clinical expertise and publication experience to work alongside our in-house science team as we prepare for launch.”

Dr Robert Mohr to join as Chief Medical Officer Dr Robert Mohr will join Temple as Chief Medical Officer. He is a board-certified physician with nearly 20 years of clinical experience who has transitioned from emergency medicine to evidence-based longevity medicine.

His experience spans preventive and precision medicine. At Temple, he will focus on bringing clinical expertise to the company's experiments and helping ensure that its claims are backed by sound evidence, Goyal said.

Avi Roy to lead science Dr Avi Roy, an Oxford-trained biomedical scientist and former research fellow at the University of Oxford's Centre for the Advancement of Sustainable Medical Innovation, will become Temple's Head of Science.

Roy has worked across longevity science and business and is also a co-founder of Founders Health and UDA, according to Goyal.

How Goyal met the Longevous founders Goyal said he first met Mohr and Roy at a dinner in London a few months ago. A casual conversation about Temple's wearable eventually turned into a detailed discussion about the science behind the device.

The two later began using Temple daily for around two months, allowing them to test the device and examine the data it collected.

“Their curiosity slowly turned into conviction as they pressure tested Entropy and the data that Temple can collect, with our science team. They challenged our assumptions and poked holes in our vision. Slowly, they became deeply involved in our validation work and have even reviewed our first scientific manuscripts before submission,” he added.