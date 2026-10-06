Deeptech gets a policy voice backed by founders, VCs

India’s deeptech ecosystem will soon have a policy voice with the Centre for DeepTech Innovation (DeepVerse), a multi-stakeholder platform designed to drive dialogue and research in deeptech sectors, including quantum tech, semiconductors, spacetech, and defence tech.
Launched by the Startup Policy Forum (SPF)—an industry alliance representing new-age tech companies—the initiative is backed by prominent startups like Skyroot Aerospace and Ather Energy, alongside venture capital firms Accel, Lightspeed, and Speciale Invest.