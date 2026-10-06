Deeptech gets a policy voice backed by founders, VCs

Policy ease, with a focus on procurement space, is an important catalyst that can help India scale its deeptech sector, industry leaders said. "India has the founders and, increasingly, the capital for world-class deeptech," said Shweta Rajpal Kohli, president & CEO, Startup Policy Forum. “Policy has to catch up. When companies take a decade to build, founders and investors need rules they can plan around, and a say in making them. DeepVerse institutionalises that voice.”