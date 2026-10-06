Deeptech gets a policy voice backed by founders, VCs

India’s deeptech ecosystem will soon have a policy voice with the Centre for DeepTech Innovation (DeepVerse), a multi-stakeholder platform designed to drive dialogue and research in deeptech sectors, including quantum tech, semiconductors, spacetech, and defence tech.
India’s deeptech ecosystem will soon have a policy voice with the Centre for DeepTech Innovation (DeepVerse), a multi-stakeholder platform designed to drive dialogue and research in deeptech sectors, including quantum tech, semiconductors, spacetech, and defence tech.
Launched by the Startup Policy Forum (SPF)—an industry alliance representing new-age tech companies—the initiative is backed by prominent startups like Skyroot Aerospace and Ather Energy, alongside venture capital firms Accel, Lightspeed, and Speciale Invest.
Launched by the Startup Policy Forum (SPF)—an industry alliance representing new-age tech companies—the initiative is backed by prominent startups like Skyroot Aerospace and Ather Energy, alongside venture capital firms Accel, Lightspeed, and Speciale Invest.
"We are operating across 10 sectors, and we will be making regular policy submissions," said Shweta Rajpal Kohli, president & CEO, Startup Policy Forum. “We will also have regular meetings of our advisory board, as well as with governments across these sectors.”
Funding growth
The launch comes amid a rise in capital in deeptech sector. According to data platform Tracxn, investment in this space increased from $348 million in 2020 to $2.55 billion in 2026 year to date. However, India lags compared with the US where deeptech funding increased from $46.8 billion in 2020 to $365 billion over the same period.
Policy ease, with a focus on procurement space, is an important catalyst that can help India scale its deeptech sector, industry leaders said. "India has the founders and, increasingly, the capital for world-class deeptech," said Shweta Rajpal Kohli, president & CEO, Startup Policy Forum. “Policy has to catch up. When companies take a decade to build, founders and investors need rules they can plan around, and a say in making them. DeepVerse institutionalises that voice.”
On 27 September, Mint reported that the India Deeptech Alliance (IDTA), a coalition of Indian and global venture capital investors, plans to push for reforms to government procurement rules to help deeptech startups secure public sector contracts and scale their technologies.
“Procurement is an area where the right structures and processes can really help,” Arun Kumar, chairman, IDTA, told Mint. “We need to help startups, give them a little bit of an edge to be able to prove themselves,” Kumar, who is also the managing partner at multi-stage venture capital firm Celesta Capital, added.
DeepVerse’s advisory board will comprise investors, founders, policymakers, academics and technology leaders including Prashanth Prakash, partner, Accel India; Hemant Mohapatra, partner, Lightspeed; Vishesh Rajaram, managing ppartner, Speciale Invest; Tarun Mehta, co-founder & CEO, Ather Energy and Pawan Chandana, co-founder & CEO, Skyroot Aerospace.
Other members include Anirudh Sharma, founder & CEO, Digantara; and Dr. Panneerselvam Madanagopal, CEO, MeitY Startup Hub.
DeepVerse operates on a membership-based model where venture capital firms and startups pay a fee to join.
Prior to DeepVerse, SPF had launched #100DesiDeepTechs, aimed at giving India’s deeptech founders a stronger voice in policymaking.