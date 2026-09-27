Deeptech startups seek easier route to government contracts

“If the solution meets those criteria, the company should be able to scale directly, perhaps to ₹50 crore and subsequently higher levels, without having to go through the entire procurement cycle again,” said Vipul Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer of artificial intelligence and drone-based solutions startup Aereo. “This would give startups visibility that if they deliver, they have a pathway to scale, while also allowing the government to validate the technology before making a larger commitment.”