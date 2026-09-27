Deeptech startups seek easier route to government contracts

New Delhi: The India Deeptech Alliance (IDTA), a coalition of Indian and global venture capital investors, plans to push for reforms to government procurement rules to help deeptech startups secure public sector contracts and scale their technologies.
New Delhi: The India Deeptech Alliance (IDTA), a coalition of Indian and global venture capital investors, plans to push for reforms to government procurement rules to help deeptech startups secure public sector contracts and scale their technologies.
Government procurement—the process through which products and services are bought from private companies—can be an important catalyst for India’s deeptech sector, providing startups with early revenue and an opportunity to test and scale their technology.
Government procurement—the process through which products and services are bought from private companies—can be an important catalyst for India’s deeptech sector, providing startups with early revenue and an opportunity to test and scale their technology.
The alliance also plans to submit a white paper to the government on the issue this year, although a timeline has not been finalized.
“Procurement is an area where the right structures and processes can really help,” Arun Kumar, chairman, IDTA, told Mint. “We need to help startups, give them a little bit of an edge to be able to prove themselves,” Kumar, who is also the managing partner at multi-stage venture capital firm Celesta Capital, added.
Under the existing frameworks, startups recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) already enjoy relaxations on prior experience and turnover requirements.
“They must nevertheless satisfy the tender’s technical, quality, statutory and execution requirements,” said Ketan Mukhija, partner and co-head of the private equity and venture capital practice at law firm Kochhar & Co.
Startups can still face hurdles when tenders require them to show past orders, existing customers, large-scale deployments or the ability to manufacture at scale.
Procurement requirements across departments, agencies and public sector undertakings can still favour companies with established track records, including requirements around prior experience, turnover and past performance, said Pranav Pai, founding partner and chief investment officer at 3one4 Capital. The early-stage venture capital firm is also a member of the IDTA.
“A young deeptech firm cannot meet those criteria, so the same companies the grant and equity schemes were designed to create are filtered out at the point of sale, Pai said. “The Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2026 draft shows defence procurement moving in the right direction. Railways, health, education and other agencies can now update their rules to match the government's new intent and become anchor customers for Indian innovation,” said Pai.
The draft DAP 2026, released in February for stakeholder consultation, proposes, among other changes, greater emphasis on indigenous design and technology readiness, rather than relying solely on price in evaluating certain defence procurements.
This push comes as the government rolled out its marquee ₹1 trillion Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme to support high-risk, high-impact innovation, including deeptech, in the country.
The procurement system places significant emphasis on competition, transparency and value for money. However, experts said competitive procurement can be difficult for deeptech, where a company that has developed unique intellectual property (IP) may not have a direct equivalent in the market.
One proposal is to create a defined pilot stage through direct procurement, say up to ₹2 crore, against clearly defined success criteria.
“If the solution meets those criteria, the company should be able to scale directly, perhaps to ₹50 crore and subsequently higher levels, without having to go through the entire procurement cycle again,” said Vipul Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer of artificial intelligence and drone-based solutions startup Aereo. “This would give startups visibility that if they deliver, they have a pathway to scale, while also allowing the government to validate the technology before making a larger commitment.”
Kumar of IDTA said startups need to be engaged earlier in the procurement process. “The government has a number of systems today, like the Government e Marketplace (GeM, a digital platform for procurement of goods and services), which are helpful. But here we’re talking about going one step further to be able to engage with startups at an earlier stage, when the product may not be completely finished.”
“The first customer is a good way to fine-tune and improve a product. So, ways to engage early would be very, very useful,” he added.
India could draw lessons from procurement models in other countries. In the US, the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) programme provides early-stage, non-dilutive funding to small businesses developing technologies that address government requirements. This allows startups to build and validate products before they are ready for large-scale procurement.
A similar approach could help Indian deeptech startups bridge the gap between developing a technology and securing a first government contract.