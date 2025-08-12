As generalist VCs step in, specialist funds help deeptech startups finish the job
Rwit Ghosh 8 min read 12 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Traditionally, deeptech startups have longer maturation cycles as they focus on creating intellectual property. These companies often require significant investments in time, money, and research. With generalist funds having larger purses, they can offer bigger cheques.
Generalist venture capital funds are finally waking up to deeptech, unlocking a larger capital pool for the sector. Their entry is prompting specialist funds to move beyond early-stage bets and make growth-stage investments, helping startups bridge the gap to commercialization.
