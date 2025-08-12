Generalist venture capital funds are finally waking up to deeptech, unlocking a larger capital pool for the sector. Their entry is prompting specialist funds to move beyond early-stage bets and make growth-stage investments, helping startups bridge the gap to commercialization.

Funds like Peak XV Partners, Accel, and Elevation Capital are now increasingly focusing on deeptech. Peak XV has already made some investments in the sector this year, which are currently in stealth. Accel has signed four deals so far, ranging from aerospace to advanced manufacturing across seed, and Series A and B investments. These companies have collectively raised $63 million from Accel and other investors. The global firm's investments in deeptech this year include a $3 million seed investment in micro gas turbine firm Nabhdrishti Aerospace. Accel signed $10 million Series A rounds with electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) maker Sarla Aviation and composites manufacturer Fabheads. Meanwhile, the firm led a $40 million Series B round for chemicals maker Scimplify.

“We see all these sectors: industrial AI, robotics, material science and precision manufacturing all coming together to make up advanced manufacturing," said Prashanth Prakash, partner at Accel.

Elevation Capital has made one investment this year, a $10 million Series A with aerospace component maker Jeh Aerospace. However, the fund has said that they now have more senior members of their investment team evaluating and spending time on deeptech. “It's a shift in bandwidth allocation to a space we believe has a lot of potential," Ashray Iyengar, principal at Elevation Capital, said. Between 2020 and 2024, the firm invested in robotics startup General Autonomy, satellite-based ocean monitoring company PierSight, renewable energy company SolarSquare and AI+IoT water management startup Haber Water.

The focus on deeptech in the country comes at a time when the US and China are in a tussle for tech dominance. Meanwhile, India is trying to position itself as an emerging player. The government has been vocal in its support, as evidenced by the announcement in April of a ₹10,000 crore Fund of Funds to channel capital to deeptech ventures. As a result, India's deeptech ecosystem is at a critical juncture. With generalist funds now entering the scene, specialists can focus on not just making seed investments, but also supporting startups with growth-stage capital.

Traditionally, deeptech startups, companies working on advanced areas such as quantum computing, aerospace, robotics and material science, have longer maturation cycles as they focus on creating intellectual property. These companies often require significant investments in time, money and research. With generalist funds having larger purses, they can offer bigger cheques to help keep the journey on track.

Looking elsewhere

“Venture capital didn't focus on this sector for a while because they were on other things, like fintech, software and other sectors. Every software company's survivability is being threatened by artificial intelligence now," said Vishesh Rajaram, managing partner at deeptech-focused Speciale Invest, which has been investing in the sector since 2008.

The firm just closed its third fund, with a corpus of $70 million, which will invest in infrastructure, space technology, climate technology, advanced manufacturing and dual-use defence technology.

Speciale Invest said that it remains committed to making pre-seed and seed investments. The deeptech fund will allocate 50% of its new fund towards investing in 18-20 startups between 2025 and 2029, while the rest will be saved for follow-on investments across different funding rounds.

Two deeptech-focused funds are already betting on early growth-stage and late-stage companies. Mint reported in July that newly minted Yali Capital will allocate 30% of its $104 million debut fund to invest in companies at series D and beyond.

Meanwhile, GrowX Ventures, which comes in at the seed stage and previously used to back fintech and SaaS companies, said it will invest 75% of its $50 million second fund towards series B investments in deeptech companies. From the current fund, GrowX Ventures led a $1.5 million fundraising for counter-drone startup Armory.

Other deep tech-focused funds include IIMA-CIE's Bharat Innovation Fund II, which is raising $150 million and targeting pre-series A and series A investments, and Mela Ventures, which is targeting $117 million for a new fund, according to data platform Venture Intelligence.

Pixxel, the hypersectral satellite imagery startup, was selected by the US’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) as a part of its Commercial SmallSat Data Acquisition Program in September last year. The total value of the contract is $478 million, split between the eight selected companies. The company's early backers include GrowX Ventures and Techstars, who provided the company with $700,000 in seed funding back in 2019, according to Tracxn.

GrowX Ventures partially exited Pixxel earlier this year, clocking a 17x return on the company.

Typically, deeptech funds invest between $250,000 and $1.5 million when they enter startups at the pre-seed and seed stages. Earlier this year, Speciale Invest made a $1 million pre-seed investment in the reusable, autonomous re-entry vehicles startup Inbound Aerospace.

Generalist VCs, on the other hand, have a wider range of seed investments due to the size of their funds. Their investments can start as low as $250,000 and work upwards from there. With growth stage investments, generalist funds have more capital to offer as well.

Enter the generalists

Among generalist VCs, many of Peak XV's deep tech investments came out of its Surge platform. The firm has invested in companies in semiconductors, biosciences, green energy, space, foundation models in AI, and quantum computing. The firm declined to name the startups it invested in this year, or which areas within deeptech they're targeting. “I have spoken to at least 25 deeptech startups over the last three weeks," said Rajan Anandan, managing partner at Peak XV Partners.

Accel is investing in manufacturing and deeptech companies from its new $650 million fund, launched earlier this year.

At GrowX Ventures, the focus on deep tech comes after the deployment of its first fund, which made 17 investments in fintech, B2B SaaS and areas like spacetech and robotics.

“The stage for deeptech is being set, and multiple opportunities within this will emerge. We're already seeing space as an emerging area," said Ashish Taneja, founding partner at GrowX Ventures. Apart from Pixxel, the firm has also invested in Bellatrix Aerospace, which builds in-space green propulsion engines.

While each firm has its own broad thesis on how it sees the deeptech ecosystem evolving, there are commonalities. Aerospace and defence, quantum computing, material sciences, and IP-led manufacturing are common across Accel, Peak XV and Elevation Capital.

A sector-specific fund like Yali Capital is allocating 50% of the fund to chip design and aerospace, while the rest will go towards surveillance, robotics, genomics, AI and smart manufacturing.

Why now?

Government policy is a major push factor. In July, the Centre approved a $12 billion research, development and innovation (RDI) scheme. It will function under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) of the science and technology department.

The scheme focuses on four areas: scaling up RDI initiatives in the private sector, financing projects for the sake of higher technology readiness levels (TRL), acquisition of technologies deemed important for their strategic value and most importantly, the setting up of a deep tech fund of funds.

The National Quantum Mission, much like the India AI mission, has picked up stakes in quantum computing startups QnU Labs and QpAI's after leading funding rounds to raise $7.1 million and $32 million, respectively.

Changing playbook

With generalist funds eyeing deeptech, the way they approach these investments will also have to change. They have to keep in mind that the journey of startups in the sector is longer and isn't the same as for those in sectors like fintech, consumer tech, AI and even SaaS, experts said.

“Generalist funds will need to look at deeptech investments differently from their other theses. Deeptech as a strategy for them will fail if they don't think of investments there as long-term bets," said Speciale's Rajaram.

While startups in other sectors can generate revenue and eventually reach profitability within 10 years or less, deeptech companies usually take at least seven years to develop a minimum viable product.

The upside, deeptech-focused fund managers say, is that when they start making money, their growth is shaped much like a hockey stick: subdued for a few years before sharply shooting upward.

However, specialist funds warn against generalist VCs who enter the segment, overvalue the companies and then step back before the long road to commercialisation is complete.

Currently, most of the sector-focused funds like Speciale, GrowX, Java Capital, YourNest Venture Capital, Exfinity Ventures all play in the early stage category: seed to Series A funding rounds.

But the ecosystem needs funds that can go beyond and provide Series B and beyond. “We need large homegrown players focused around deep tech who have a playbook to support founders. They will need to take an ecosystem view of the sector," said GrowX's Taneja.

Cumulatively, global venture capital investments in deeptech startups, between 2021 and 2023 hit $430 billion, according to a Nasscom report. Compared to that, India's funding over the same time period stood at $7.1 billion.

Slow burn

“Given the talent availability, the kinds of companies cropping up and the opportunity size, we have to first address whether we have the right capital to form these companies in the first place," said Elevation Capital's Iyengar. When companies in the sector begin performing, capital availability automatically scales up.

Government programs like iDEX (Innovation for Defence Excellence) have been important, both for founders and VCs. It gives founders a chance to make money off of a government contract and show viability of their product to VCs, while for fund managers the program indicates that the regulatory risk around investing in the segment isn't as high as it used to be earlier.

“There's momentum, but it's yet to be seen if it translates into something more concrete," said space startup Pixxel's chief technology officer Kshitij Khandelwal.

For now, deeptech is like SaaS was in 2010: early but with huge potential. “We're 5-10 years from prime time, but we're still further along from where we were back then. I think we're going to see a 1-to-100 acceleration over the next decade," said Peak XV's Anandan.