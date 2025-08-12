The focus on deeptech in the country comes at a time when the US and China are in a tussle for tech dominance. Meanwhile, India is trying to position itself as an emerging player. The government has been vocal in its support, as evidenced by the announcement in April of a ₹10,000 crore Fund of Funds to channel capital to deeptech ventures. As a result, India's deeptech ecosystem is at a critical juncture. With generalist funds now entering the scene, specialists can focus on not just making seed investments, but also supporting startups with growth-stage capital.