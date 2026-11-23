BENGALURU,NEW DELHI : A year after Operation Sindoor sparked a gold rush for India’s defence startups, the flow of money is beginning to dry up.
BENGALURU,NEW DELHI : A year after Operation Sindoor sparked a gold rush for India’s defence startups, the flow of money is beginning to dry up.
So far in 2026, defence technology companies have raised only $73 million in the private markets, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn. Of the 27 deals through October, 20 were primarily in seed-stage companies, three each in Series A and Series B rounds, and one was backed by angel investors.
So far in 2026, defence technology companies have raised only $73 million in the private markets, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn. Of the 27 deals through October, 20 were primarily in seed-stage companies, three each in Series A and Series B rounds, and one was backed by angel investors.
This marks a sharp slowdown from 2025, when investors poured $304 million into the sector across 61 deals. Forty of those deals took place after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 tourists.
Though the funding momentum has since weakened, companies are still looking to tap private markets. At least six are seeking fresh capital. Big Bang Boom Solutions, IG Defence and Tardid Technologies are among them, according to at least six people familiar with the matter. Mint has also reported on three other growth-stage companies seeking funds over the past three months.
Tardid Technologies, which develops intellectual property in unmanned aquatic drones, surveillance systems, and AI technologies, is currently raising $15-20 million, according to two of the six people cited above.
As part of the fundraise, it has so far received a ₹36-crore (around $4 million) commitment from the Bharat Transformation Fund, which is managed by Chennai-based Indian financial advisory firm Sincere Syndication. The rest it's looking to raise from private equity firms.
Counter-drone maker IG Defence, which raised $5 million in seed money in October 2025, is planning a $15-20 million fundraise, said another person. Big Bang Boom Solutions has been in the market over the past year to raise $20-25 million, according to documents reviewed by Mint.
Mint's queries emailed to the companies remained unanswered.
Investor interest
The initial investor enthusiasm was fuelled by the government's push to indigenize the armed forces, as geopolitical tensions and supply-chain uncertainties made reliance on foreign defence suppliers more challenging. Government procurement initiatives have also helped improve the sector's investment proposition.
Programmes such as Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and the Defence Acquisition Council's capital procurement framework, including the Buy Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured (Buy-IDDM) category, have given investors and founders greater visibility into potential revenue streams while helping de-risk the sector.
“The go-to-market to becoming a larger company gets more de-risked. It reduces the procurement cycle and helps you break through and scale,” said Shivakumar Ramaswami, founder and managing director of IndigoEdge, a startup-focused investment bank in Bengaluru. Government initiatives have helped companies to pitch for contracts that would otherwise have been inaccessible, he explained.
Growth-stage deals, however, have been conspicuously absent this year, not because of a shortage of companies looking to raise capital, but because investors are taking a more cautious approach, according to Arpit Beri, managing partner at venture capital firm Jungle Ventures.
“Growth capital here funds production, testing and working capital, so it takes larger and more patient cheques. Investors want post-Operation Sindoor orders to convert into revenue and margins, and valuations are still settling.”
Several companies in the mid-to-late growth stages are also looking to raise funds. These include Newspace Research and Technologies, Sanlayan Technologies and CoreEL Technologies, which Mint reported on in September, October and November, respectively.
The funding landscape, however, is not uniformly subdued. Long-time defence electronics maker Tonbo Imaging went public this year, while Sagar Defence Engineering is headed to the public markets after receiving approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India on 6 November. Both companies attracted considerable investor interest in their pre-IPO rounds.
Tonbo raised around ₹175 crore (around $18.7 million) while Sagar Defence raised around ₹300 crore (approximately $32 million) from investors. Garuda Space, meanwhile, has raised a $10 million pre-IPO round at a valuation of $320 million.
“Given that modernization and indigenization are a newer theme, we expect this to only pick up, so the newer companies are getting funded now,” said Ramaswami.
Some companies are also returning to private markets to fund their next phase of growth. Optimised Solutions, an Ahmedabad-based maker of technologies for defence, space and aerospace, is preparing to raise capital, its chairman and managing director Sandeep Shah told Mint.
“We are in an advanced stage of certain large opportunities. In order to strengthen ourselves, fundraising plans have just been put in motion, and we are seeing encouraging investor interest.”
He declined to comment on how much the company was seeking to raise.
Interest areas
While drones and counter-drone systems continue to attract significant investor interest, opportunities in the country's defence tech sector are expanding beyond the segment, with ammunition, precision manufacturing, advanced sensors, short-range weapons and advanced materials emerging as other areas of activity.
Investors are also increasingly looking at robotics and advanced materials as potential opportunities, even as a growing number of startups move beyond technology development towards commercialization.
There's also a marked shift in how India's own armed forces view homegrown defence-oriented companies. Astrayan, an IIT-Madras-incubated unmanned maritime vessel startup, has been shortlisted for a propulsion system integration contract by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers. Indian shipbuilders have traditionally looked to the West to source such parts.
“The Navy's willingness to consider an Indian startup for such a requirement is a big statement of confidence in domestic capabilities,” said Navneet Kaushik, founder and managing partner at early-stage defence-focused venture fund Jamwant Ventures.
The armed forces’ comfort lies in the verticality and agility that startups are able to demonstrate. Startups are now being called in to brief area and corps commanders and demonstrate their systems in the field. As a result, the armed forces are willing to contract several companies working on similar technologies to avoid being locked into a single supplier.
“The world has realised that legacy defence companies by themselves can deliver products that are still required in warfare. But new-age systems need multiple choices. You need to fund multiple companies,” said Tuneer Mukherjee, non-resident associate fellow at the Observer Research Foundation. “So companies that succeed and end up with government contracts have investors more comfortable because these companies have got their foot through the door.”