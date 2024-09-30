Defense-tech startups need a new supplier: Anyone but China
Heather Somerville , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 30 Sep 2024, 12:08 PM IST
SummaryA new generation of companies is learning to build high-tech weapons without materials from Beijing.
Defense startups developing weapons to counter China have a problem. They depend on the country for parts.
