Defense-tech startups need a new supplier: Anyone but China

Defense startups developing weapons to counter China have a problem. They depend on the country for parts.

China is the dominant supplier of batteries, motors, sensors, rare-earth materials and other key components needed by U.S. defense companies. The industry’s outsize reliance on China for materials to build everything from drones to ships and missiles has become an untenable reality in Washington.

Defense-tech startups face particular challenges building without the most affordable and readily available parts, according to industry executives and national-security experts.

“We don’t want companies dependent on China. That’s a national security risk. We see that, and we are very clear about that while following the requirements in law," said Trent Emeneker, a project manager and contractor with the Defense Innovation Unit, which helps the military buy startup technology.

Breaking up with China is expensive and often befuddling, defense startups say, yet it is necessary for business survival. China could stop the flow of components into the U.S. for whatever reason it chooses.

“If your supply chain runs dry, you have nothing to sell," said Ryan Beall, founder of TILT Autonomy, which makes autonomous systems for drones used by the U.S. Navy.

Overhauling the supply chain is an added complication to a startup sector that has been hot with investors but is struggling to find customers.

Hundreds of new U.S. defense-tech startups have captured much of the $130 billion venture capitalists have plowed into the sector globally since 2021, according to PitchBook data. Few are making much money yet. Just 16 venture-backed defense-tech companies receive annual revenue from the federal government that exceeds $25 million, according to an analysis by data firm Procure.FYI.

Evolving and often unclear regulations in the U.S., as well as export restrictions in China, have pushed startups to improvise solutions and make bets on which parts will become off-limits. The hodgepodge of strategies includes manufacturing in Southeast Asia, sourcing parts from Mexico, building components in the U.S. and using 3-D printers to make replacements.

One industry trade group is exploring buying components in bulk for startups to try to get lower prices.

“A lot of drone companies are still looking at this as an existential threat to their business," said Michael Robbins, president of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International, or AUVSI, the drone and robotics trade organization based in Washington.

A Southern California startup, Empirium, has created a shopping site for supplies that are from friendly countries and free of Chinese components. Virginia-based startup SolidIntel searches AI-generated data sets to uncover supply-chain risks, such as any vendor connections to the Chinese government.

Remaking supply chains requires resources and geopolitical savviness many startups lack, said Mike Sims, co-founder of Empirium.

“It’s the CTOs and CEOs on a Sunday night clicking around on the internet to find out if a supplier is from China," he said, referring to chief technology officers and chief executives.

‘No money for us’

Entrepreneur Scott Colosimo saw an opportunity to sell electric motorcycles and batteries to the U.S. military, harnessing what he learned building motorcycles in China at his previous startup.

He used profits from his China business to buy a factory in Cleveland and is trying to avoid using Chinese parts to help the U.S. regain its manufacturing mojo, he said. The company, LAND Energy, has sourced 80% of its components from the U.S., but some battery and wheel components are only available from China.

LAND has small grants and research projects with the Defense Department, and Colosimo is looking to supply the military with batteries to power tactical vehicles. He said the company needs more support if the Pentagon wants to promote building defense products in the U.S.

“There’s a lot of lip-flapping about national security resilience manufacturing," he said. “But there is no money for us to do this."

He is looking into moving some manufacturing to the Philippines, where he has more opportunity to expand his business and the cost is more affordable.

Established defense contractors depend on thousands of suppliers in China, which makes decoupling complicated, but they, too, are looking for solutions. Lockheed Martin is investing in 3-D printing more components. The executive chairman of RTX said at a conference that the company is reviewing its options for alternatives but isn’t pulling out of China.

Anduril Industries, one of the largest defense startups, has reduced its spending on parts from China to 0.2% of its total supplier budget, said CEO Brian Schimpf.

“Our mission is to support the U.S. when things aren’t good, and if you have too much dependency on China, that’s not a good risk to expose the U.S. government to," he said.

Regulators have limited the use of Chinese parts in critical technology systems, and policymakers have passed and proposed laws aimed at unhooking America from a China-dominated supply chain. The Defense Innovation Unit this summer started asking defense startups for a full list of their hardware to keep an eye on parts coming from China.

In a letter Wednesday to an Air Force official, two members of Congress called the service’s dependence on Chinese manufacturers “a serious national security threat," citing a report that shows the Air Force last year increased its reliance on Chinese suppliers by 69%.

Defense officials and industry executives expect Chinese motors and batteries will be restricted next, and there are few alternatives. China supplies more than 90% of the magnets needed for the motors that power everything from missiles to ships, drones and satellites. New U.S. magnet-production companies are trying to put a dent in that dominance, but it will take years.

Reducing America’s reliance on China emerged as a bipartisan priority during the pandemic, which left industries without essential China-made goods. It has become a bigger focus since then as the U.S. has shifted its national security strategy to focus more on China.

U.S. drone makeover

Small drones are on the front lines of America’s supply chain overhaul. Ukraine’s reliance on China for drones and drone parts—and China’s efforts to put export restrictions on those supplies—have been seen by many as a preview of how reliance on a rival can affect battle outcomes.

“The risks of dependency on Chinese components are no longer seen as theoretical," said Craig Singleton, senior China fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington think tank.

Both China and the U.S. have put restrictions on critical components from China that the defense industry wants, squeezing American companies. Laws prohibit federal agencies from buying defense systems that use critical components, including cameras, radios and flight controllers, that come from China. There are also restrictions on Chinese suppliers that have been blacklisted for alleged connections to the Chinese military and for supporting Russia’s military.

Around one out of five of the drone systems the Defense Innovation Unit reviews don’t meet military requirements because they have prohibited parts.

TILT Autonomy’s Beall has avoided Chinese parts since founding his company in 2022. He reverse engineered a Chinese radio the Ukrainians were using in their drones and found a way to build it in the U.S. The new radio was more than double the price and took months, rather than days, to finish. He designed his own circuit boards rather than buy them from China. He estimates that avoiding Chinese components increased his costs by six to 10 times.

“If the government wants a U.S. supply chain, that’s fine, but they need to be clear about their requirements, and they need to pay for it," said Beall.

