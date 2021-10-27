DeHaat nets $115 mn in Series D funding

“DeHaat is on a mission to build the world’s largest agritech platform. Our team has grown to over 850 professionals with expertise in growth and strategy, supply chain, technology and agricultural science. The last seven months have been phenomenal with five-fold growth. Hence, we are well poised to replicate the success in all major agriculture clusters of India in the next 12-15 months," said Shashank Kumar, co-founder and chief executive officer, DeHaat.