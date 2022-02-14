Delhi High Court dismisses Zostel plea in relief to IPO-bound Oyo

In October last year, in response to Zostel Hospitality’s letter to Sebi, Oyo had said that the two parties had ‘mutually agreed’ to ‘terminate’ the acquisition deal in 2016. Oyo said that it had entered into a ‘non-binding term sheet’ dated November 26, 2015, which was ‘expressly agreed’ to be ‘non-binding’. Oyo also added that the ‘non-binding term sheet’ laid down clearly that parties will only be bound to consummate the transaction if there was a consensus on all commercial and legal aspects of the transaction.

