Delhi-based unicorns on hiring spree despite funding winter; over 50,000 employees join startups
Delhi-based unicorns in India's startup ecosystem saw an increase of 52,420 employees between September 2022 and July 2023, according to a report. Bengaluru's startup workforce declined by more than 40,000 during the same period.
A surprising hiring trend was seen in India's startup ecosystem in the national capital Delhi despite the global funding winter. According to a report by PrivateCircle Research, the workforce in Delhi-based unicorns saw an increase of 52,420 employees between September 2022 and July 2023. Some of the mass recruiters were PhysicsWallah, PolicyBazaar, Delhivery, and BharatPe. Across the country, the 111 unicorns hired 3.7 lakh employees in the same period.