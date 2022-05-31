Delhivery aims to turn cash flow positive in 6-8 qtrs

Noting that Delhivery is often compared with consumer-tech companies, Sandeep Barasia, chief business officer at Delhivery said, “If you think of us as consumer-tech company, then we are grossly undervalued. Because if you look at all those consumer-tech firms listed recently, their revenues are not growing as much as ours. Our revenues are 4x of those companies; we are growing at 65% pace along with operating profitability."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}