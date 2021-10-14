Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Delhivery appoints three new independent board directors

Delhivery appoints three new independent board directors

Premium
Delhivery is a leading end-to-end logistics and supply chain services company in India, covering over 17,000 pin codes.
1 min read . 05:46 PM IST Livemint

  • The new member are Kalpana Morparia, Romesh Sobti, and Saugata Gupta chief executive of Marico 

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bengaluru: IPO-bound logistics startup, Delhivery, on Thursday announced the appointment of three new independent directors to its board.

Bengaluru: IPO-bound logistics startup, Delhivery, on Thursday announced the appointment of three new independent directors to its board.

The new member are Kalpana Morparia, former chairman of J. P. Morgan, South and Southeast Asia; Romesh Sobti, former managing director of IndusInd Bank; and Saugata Gupta chief executive of Marico Ltd.

The new member are Kalpana Morparia, former chairman of J. P. Morgan, South and Southeast Asia; Romesh Sobti, former managing director of IndusInd Bank; and Saugata Gupta chief executive of Marico Ltd.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Morparia, who has assumed the role of independent director on Delhivery’s board, has previously served as vice-chair on the boards of ICICI Group companies. She has been a longstanding independent board member of companies like Hindustan Unilever and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories. She also serves as independent director on the board of Philip Morris International.

Sobti, was also the India head of ABN AMRO Bank N.V., and currently serves as a director on several boards, including those of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. and Adani Green Energy Ltd.

Gupta, who is at the helm of Marico Ltd, currently serves as an independent director on the board of Ashok Leyland.

Along with this, Delhivery has also appointed Sri Rajan and Deepak Kapoor as independent directors.

Delhivery, which is backed by Softbank Vision Fund and Carlyle Group Inc. was planning to file for its $1 billion IPO, as soon as October, this year, Bloomberg reported in August.

Delhivery is a leading end-to-end logistics and supply chain services company in India, covering over 17,000 pin codes. The company provides a full suite of logistics services such as express parcel transportation, less-than-load (LTL) and full-truck load (FTL) freight, reverse logistics, cross-border and business-to-consumer warehousing.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Coinbase’s NFT waitlist tops 1 million signups on first day

Premium

Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand lag in vaccinating 45+ age group

Premium

The meteoric rise in Indian unicorn valuations

Premium

Set your finances in order before welcoming your baby home

Delhivery’s preparation towards filing its prospectus is the latest example of a rush to tap the public markets by Indian unicorn startups, including Paytm, Nykaa, Ixigo, and Policy Bazaar, amid a dizzying stock market rally.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!