Delhivery plans an IPO launch over next 18-24 months

“Right now, the AoA only has been amended to include clauses of an IPO as a secondary exit for existing investors. But it (Delhivery) is not yet ready for a direct IPO because they will wait for SEBI guidelines, post which they might make more amendments to the AoA…So whenever these guidelines come out, the rights associated with existing (Delhivery) VC and PE owners will be clubbed together in another separate exhibit because SEBI guidelines currently don’t allow any special rights to any class of shareholders, because all shareholders will be equal when they go for IPO," said Aditya Jadhav, a chartered financial accountant and principal (Investments) at SIDBI Venture Capital Ltd.