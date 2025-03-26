Companies
Delhivery’s in a rush for its fledgling rapid commerce business to begin running
Summary
- Delhivery is charting plans to expand its new rapid commerce service—currently operational in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai—to Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad. But its strategy in these smaller cities may differ.
Bengaluru: Logistics company Delhivery Ltd expects its three-month-old quick-commerce business to end this fiscal year with ₹100 crore in revenue and its new warehouses catering to online-first brands and e-commerce platforms to break even in a few months.
