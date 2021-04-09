Delivery startup Dunzo seeks $150 million funding

“The expansion only really starts next year at full pace, so we’ll raise the capital this year, but it gets deployed only next year," Kabeer Biswas, Dunzo’s 36-year-old chief executive officer, said in an interview. The company may expand to two more cities in 2021, then build toward a presence in 20 urban areas by mid-2023, he said. It’s also started offering 15-minute deliveries for a range of 2,000 commonly-sought-after items.