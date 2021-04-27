Dental software startup CareStack raises $22.5 Million in funding

“For too long, dental practices have unsuccessfully used multiple software solutions bolted on top of traditional dental software to manage daily operations. CareStack enables offices to move away from the complexities of using multiple fragmented solutions and manage everything through one complete modern dental software. We are relentlessly innovating through frequent software upgrades, growing list of third party integrations and advanced workflow automation capabilities," said Abhilash Krishna, chief executive officer and co-founder of CareStack.