Design Cafe on the block; will HomeLane, Livspace bite?
Summary
- The interior solutions provider has also engaged with Saint-Gobain-held MyHome and the JSW Group, too
Unable to scale up and with existing investors unwilling to pump in more funds, WestBridge Capital-backed interior solutions provider DesignCafe has been put on the block. The company, which was last valued at close to ₹700 crore, has held talks with strategic and financial investors, three people with knowledge of the development said.