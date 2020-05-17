Despite tales of doom, India story draws VCs

Khanduja attributes two reasons to this. One is the obvious priority given to helping shape their startups’ response to the crisis. The other is social distancing. “We’re continuing to interact with the same number of new companies as before, but we haven’t reached a stage where we’ll sign a term sheet," says Khanduja. “I think the VC industry will get to a point where we’ll be comfortable signing a term sheet with a company we’ve only met over a video chat. But we’re not there yet."