Z47-backed Dezerv raises fresh funds of $40 million from existing investors
Summary
The fully primary round is co-led by Premji Invest and Accel’s Global Growth Fund, with participation from Elevation Capital and Z47. There were no secondary exits in this round.
Wealth management platform Dezerv has raised ₹350 crore (about $40 million) in a new funding round from its existing investors, the company's top executive told Mint.
