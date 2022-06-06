Dhoni to become face of drone startup Garuda Aerospace

Dhoni to become face of drone startup Garuda Aerospace1 min read . 12:58 PM IST
- Garuda Aerospace is developing low-cost drone solutions and is a ‘drone-as-a-software’ aggregator that designs drones for human and industrial work.
NEW DELHI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been signed on as brand ambassador and a minority shareholder of Chennai-based aviation and aerospace component manufacturing firm Garuda Aerospace that deals with designing and building of unmanned aerial vehicles.
Dhoni said, “I’m happy to be a part of the firm and look forward to witnessing their growth story with the unique drone solutions they have to offer."
The company is developing low-cost drone solutions and is a ‘drone-as-a-software’ aggregator that designs impeccable drones for human and industrial work. Drone as a software or a service refers to the use of a drone for different applications or purposes. Having started in 2015, it has already made a significant mark on the drone industry.
Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and CEO of the firm said, “I’ve always been an ardent admirer of his and to have him as a part of the firm is a dream come true. He is the epitome of dedication and I firmly believe that having ‘captain cool’ on our cap-table adds tremendous value," he said.
The company said it has 300 drones and 500 pilots operating in 26 cities. The start-up aims to achieve business growth for all industries, regardless of the growth stage and wants to help combat the ever-worsening problem of climate change through personalized afforestation plans and AI data collection.
As per IBEF, a report by BIS Research said the global drone market, which is currently dominated by the US, China and Israel, is estimated to have reached $28.47 billion in FY 22, with India accounting for about 4.25% of the share.