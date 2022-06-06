Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Start-ups /  Dhoni to become face of drone startup Garuda Aerospace

Dhoni to become face of drone startup Garuda Aerospace

MS Dhoni is also a minority shareholder in Garuda Aerospace now.
1 min read . 12:58 PM ISTLivemint

  • Garuda Aerospace is developing low-cost drone solutions and is a ‘drone-as-a-software’ aggregator that designs drones for human and industrial work.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been signed on as brand ambassador and a minority shareholder of Chennai-based aviation and aerospace component manufacturing firm Garuda Aerospace that deals with designing and building of unmanned aerial vehicles.

NEW DELHI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been signed on as brand ambassador and a minority shareholder of Chennai-based aviation and aerospace component manufacturing firm Garuda Aerospace that deals with designing and building of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Dhoni said, “I’m happy to be a part of the firm and look forward to witnessing their growth story with the unique drone solutions they have to offer."

Dhoni said, “I’m happy to be a part of the firm and look forward to witnessing their growth story with the unique drone solutions they have to offer."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The company is developing low-cost drone solutions and is a ‘drone-as-a-software’ aggregator that designs impeccable drones for human and industrial work. Drone as a software or a service refers to the use of a drone for different applications or purposes. Having started in 2015, it has already made a significant mark on the drone industry.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and CEO of the firm said, “I’ve always been an ardent admirer of his and to have him as a part of the firm is a dream come true. He is the epitome of dedication and I firmly believe that having ‘captain cool’ on our cap-table adds tremendous value," he said.

The company said it has 300 drones and 500 pilots operating in 26 cities. The start-up aims to achieve business growth for all industries, regardless of the growth stage and wants to help combat the ever-worsening problem of climate change through personalized afforestation plans and AI data collection.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

As per IBEF, a report by BIS Research said the global drone market, which is currently dominated by the US, China and Israel, is estimated to have reached $28.47 billion in FY 22, with India accounting for about 4.25% of the share.