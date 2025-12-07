India plans toolkit to help diagnostics startups commercialize their products
A stronger domestic industry will not just boost the local industry and reduce the import bill but also ensure that cutting-edge diagnostic solutions reach patients faster and at more affordable prices.
New Delhi: India is moving to reduce its heavy reliance on imported diagnostic technology by fast-tracking commercialization of homegrown solutions. The government has drawn up a detailed plan to help startup and research-lab innovations reach hospitals faster, reducing regulatory delays that have long kept Indian diagnostics dependent on foreign suppliers, according to two officials and a document reviewed by Mint.