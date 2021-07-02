Digit Insurance’s value soars to $3.5 billion after fresh funding

“In the first quarter of this year, we grew by 60% (in terms of gross premiums) compared to the same period last year, and this is largely coming from the health insurance business. Further, we overall grew 70% in April and May versus the industry growth of 17%. For health, the growth is primarily driven by covid-related insurance products. Now, we will look to offer newer health cover products during this financial year as we look to expand our on-ground coverage to newer Indian geographies this year," said Goyal.