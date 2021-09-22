BENGALURU : Digital credit platform, ZestMoney, on Wednesday said it has raised $50 million as a part of its Series C round from Australia-based Buy Now Pay Later provider Zip Co Limited.

The round is also expected to see participation of ZestMoney’s existing investors.

Post the fundraise, Zip will acquire a minority shareholding in the company and have a board seat as part of the investment.

Founded in Australia in 2013, Zip has a presence in 12 markets across five continents, serving more than 7.3 million customers and over 51,000 merchants.

According to ZestMoney, it will use the funds to expand its product suite, deepen its transaction network while launching new business lines including insurance and savings.

Six-year-old startup, ZestMoney allows customers to pay for products over time through its Pay Later offerings in the country.

ZestMoney offers the entire spectrum of Buy Now, Pay Later offering, with credit cycles starting from 30 days to 24 months and ticket sizes ranging up to ₹5 lakh. It allows customers to transact across 10,000 online sites and 75,000 physical stores across the country, the company said.

“We are thrilled to have Zip come onboard for the next phase in our journey of powering affordability in the lives of Indian consumers. This is a deep validation of our position as market leader in the Buy Now Pay Later category in India. The shift towards Pay Later solutions is a global phenomenon and represents young digital consumers looking for transparency, honesty and no hidden charges in financial products," said Lizzie Chapman, chief executive officer and co-founder, ZestMoney.

“We believe India will leapfrog traditional products like credit cards, along with many other emerging markets, going straight to digital payment solutions. Over the last year we have seen applications for BNPL go up by five fold on our platform. We continue to invest in deepening partnerships with our merchant network and hiring the best talent," added Chapman.

ZestMoney currently partners with 25 banks and non-banking finance companies to power Buy Now, Pay Later for consumers across the country.

The company recently secured the corporate agent licence from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) allowing it to offer and enable insurance products to users on its platform.

“We are excited to partner with ZestMoney to drive fair and responsible payment solutions in India. While Buy Now, Pay Later is emerging as a preferred mode of payment globally, in India it also plays a crucial role in driving access to credit. With more people using digital payments and online shopping, ZestMoney can positively impact hundreds of millions of lives in the coming years," said Larry Diamond, chief executive officer of Zip Co.

Currently, ZestMoney claims to have almost 70% of their customers from Tier II and III markets, the majority of whom are accessing formal credit for the first time in their lives

ZestMoney claims to have 11 million registered users on its platform, at present.

