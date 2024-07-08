Companies
Digital Competition Bill: Gatekeeper tag likely for top digital startups
Gireesh Chandra Prasad 4 min read 08 Jul 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Summary
- Besides global entities such as Alphabet and Meta, these local companies too may be identified as digital gate-keepers with significant influence over the market
Over a dozen top startups including Zomato, Myntra and Nykaa commanding millions of users and large revenues are likely to face stricter compliance standards under the new legal regime governing digital competition.
