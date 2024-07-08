The draft bill says digital economy firms with domestic sales of ₹4,000 crore or global sales of $30 billion or gross merchandise value of ₹16,000 crore or global market capitalization or fair value of $75 billion and also meet the criterion of 10 million end users or 10,000 business users will be designated as SSDE. In addition, any enterprise which does not meet these criteria but has significant presence in the market for specified services including internet search, advertising services and operating system, in CCI’s view, will get the tag of an SSDE.