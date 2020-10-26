Digital ledger apps see higher adoption in small towns

However, as soon as covid-19 struck India, small and medium merchants were unable to sell non-essentials, and many shifted to selling essential products during the lockdown. Some of these merchants, including medical shops, supermarkets, and restaurants also began using social media tools such as WhatsApp to list their inventory online and sell to their loyal customers directly as movement of people were restricted. This gave rise to a completely new segment to existing apps like Khatabook, and OkCredit who are now helping merchants create an online shorefront with unique websites.