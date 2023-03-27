Digital lending faces the heat in funding winter4 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 11:07 PM IST
Even a few years ago, digital lending was seen as a pathway to profitability for Indian fintech companies
Even a few years ago, digital lending was seen as a pathway to profitability for Indian fintech companies. Unlike digital payments, the most popular sub-segment in fintech in terms of venture funding, lending had a clear way to profitability—the spread between their cost of funding and the interest rates they charge their customers.
